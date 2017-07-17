Shawnee police looking for suspects in 2 armed robberies of Temp Stop

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 17, 2017

Shawnee police are asking for any information about the perpetrators who carried out armed robberies of the Temp Stop at 13515 W. 63rd Street this month.

The robberies occurred Sunday, July 16 at 1:45 a.m. and Wednesday, July 12 at 3:30 a.m.

In the July 16 incident, two men robbed the gas station, one armed with a gun and wearing a blue jacket with a scarf over his head

In the July 12, incident, a man with a red hoodie and blue pajama pants brandished a gun to steal cash.

No one was hurt in either incident. If you have information about either robbery, please contact Shawnee police at (913) 631-2150 or via the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Categories : Crime, Shawnee

