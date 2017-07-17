Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Star editorial board opines on importance of Shawnee Mission Board of Education elections. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board this week published an editorial encouraging Shawnee Mission School District patrons to get involved in the upcoming board elections given the pivotal importance of the hiring of a new superintendent. “Get involved. Get to know the candidates,” the board writes. “Shawnee Mission parents deserve a school board they trust and an administration that is responsive.” [Editorial: Why the Shawnee Mission school board election matters — The Kansas City Star]

Roeland Park water slide is open to the public again. After closing at the start of the month to get a safety certification to comply with a new state law, the main water slide at the Roeland Park Aquatic Center is back up and running.

Overland Park posts reminder about rules applying to political signs. Overland Park is reminding resident of its regulations for where and how political signs can be displayed in the city. Under Overland Park code, property owners have the right to remove any sign at any time if it is placed on or adjacent to their property. This includes the city right of way between the sidewalk and street.