Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education at-large candidate forum is Saturday

Candidate_Forum_SMP

At-large candidate Mandi Hunter at the SMAC PTA forum earlier this month.

Dearest readers and Shawnee Mission School District patrons: Tomorrow morning we’ll be hosting our forum for the candidates running for the at-large seat on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.

The event will be at the Antioch branch of the Johnson County library, located at the intersection of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway. Doors will open at 9 a.m. with the forum program beginning at 9:30 a.m. Candidates will make brief opening statements after which we’ll be asking them five questions. (These will be on topics not specifically addressed in our candidate questionnaire or in the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA’s forum earlier this month). The formal forum should wrap at about 10:30 a.m., after which there will be half an hour for attendees to speak individually with the candidates.

We’re bringing donuts! (From John’s Space Age!) And coffee! (From somewhere).

