Three candidates — incumbent Craig Denny and challengers Chris White and Laura Guy – are vying for the SW West seat on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education. The top two candidates in August’s primary will advance to the general election this fall.

Who would you support in that race? Why?

Who would you support in the race for the SM West board of education seat? Craig Denny (incumbent) Laura Guy Christopher White Results Vote Who would you support in the race for the SM West board of education seat? Craig Denny (incumbent) 0 ( 0 % ) Laura Guy 0 ( 0 % ) Christopher White 1 ( 100 % ) Back

