Overland Park police looking for woman who stole pain medication from retirement home

Overland Park police are asking for help identifying a woman who entered a downtown Overland Park senior living facility last month and stole pain medication.

Security footage from the facility shows a white woman approximately 5’7″ in height wearing a pink shirt leaving the building with the medication around 3:30 p.m. on June 22. She is described as likely being in her mid-30s.

“According to the elderly victim, a suspicious visitor came into her apartment representing themselves as a health care worker, and asked the victim if she was taking any pain medications,” reads the police department’s release. “The victim advised she was taking pain medications and the suspect inquired where the pain medication was located. Later around 4:45 pm the victim noticed her medication was missing.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Overland Park police at 913-344- 8743 or 913-669-7342.