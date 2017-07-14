Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Ousley lands endorsement of Network for Public Education Action. Heather Ousley announced this week that her campaign for the at-large seat on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education had received the endorsement of the Network for Public Education Action. NPE Action is a national group organized by Diane Ravitch, a former assistant education secretary in the administration of George H.W. Bush, that works to defend public education and opposes school voucher programs. “Network for Public Education Action is proud to endorse Heather Ousley for the Shawnee Mission School Board at large seat 6,” reads the group’s endorsement. “Heather is a champion of public education in Kansas. The mother of three children, Heather walked over sixty miles, for three day periods, five times, to emphasize the need to fund public schools in Kansas, and to end the revenue shortfall caused by the Governor’s tax experiment.”

Women’s Heath names Overland Park “one of the best places to live in America.” Overland Park is “one of the best places to live in America,” according to Women’s Health magazine. The publication featured Overland Park in its June issue, saying its community amenities like the arboretum, farmers’ market, Deanna Rose Childrens’ Farmstead and soccer complex make it stand out. [Why This City In Kansas Is One Of The Best Places To Live In America — Women’s Health]

St. Ann parishioners’ quilting benefits Little Sisters of the Poor. A group of quilters including members of St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village have been stitching for a good cause for more than two decades. [Quilting Ladies Benefit Little Sisters Of The Poor — The Catholic Key]