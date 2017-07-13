Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Overland Park looking for input on future of Farmers’ Market. Overland Park has posted an online community survey about the Farmers’ Market, which is celebrating its 35th season this year. The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, seeks input on how the market could better meet the needs of resident in the coming years. You can take the survey here.

Overland Park seeking new applicants for Teen Council. The city of Overland Park has opened up the application period for its 2017-18 Teen Council. Teen Council participants get a chance to learn about the inner-workings of city government, visiting different city departments and meeting with elected officials. They also help plan community service projects to benefit OP residents. To be eligible, applicants must: live in Overland Park, be a high school student in good standing, and be able to attend regularly scheduled Teen Council activities. The application deadline is August 25. You can find the application materials and more information here.

JCCC will offer foster care student scholarship this fall. Johnson County Community College this fall will offer a new scholarship for students who spent at least part of their childhood in foster care. The Linda K. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Scholarship will award $3,600 annually to one recipient. “There are few scholarships across the country and in this region devoted strictly to foster care students,” said Kate Allen, executive director of the JCCC Foundation. “This package that Houston has established with JCCC, in particular, is somewhat unique in that it goes beyond tuition assistance to help the recipient with living expenses.”