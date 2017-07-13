Developer looks to add 2 retail/restaurant buildings to Metcalf South site

LANE4 Property Group and The Kroenke Group last week filed plans with the city of Overland Park for two retail buildings fronting Metcalf Avenue on the site of the demolished Metcalf South Mall.

The two buildings, one 5,977 square feet and the other 5,316 square feet, will be built on pad sites near the Lowe’s, which is expected to be completed in the middle of next year. LANE4’s Owen Buckley tells the Kansas City Business Journal that the company hopes to have the two retail/restaurant buildings completed around the same time. The plans will go before the Overland Park Planning Commission next month.

The new Lowe’s will have its back to 95th Street, sitting roughly on the site of the former Macy’s building:

Metcalf South site plan

The two smaller retail buildings would be to the southwest of the Lowe’s:

Build89

An elevation drawing of one of the proposed retail/restaurant buildings.

