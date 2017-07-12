School communities, outside agencies mount efforts to address growing poverty in Shawnee Mission

Previously: In Shawnee Mission schools, sharply shifting demographics see more student poverty, greater challenges in the classroom

By Ayesha Vishnani

A few years after Shawnee Mission Food Services Director Nancy Coughenour joined the district in 2007, she started noticing a trend: district patrons calling her office and asking if they could donate money to pay for school lunches for students who couldn’t afford them.

“When I came 10 years ago, we never had anything like that,” Coughenour said. “It’s probably been…the last five or so years that people have called and ask if they could donate.”

As a result, school communities across the district have launched “Love Funds” that can provide financial support to families who can’t afford to pay for certain needs for their students — be it funding a lunch account or paying for a visit to the eye doctor.

“These are funds that we keep at a designated school where they have deemed that they would like the money to go,” Coughenour said. “So when children do have struggles to pay their meals then we can then use the Love Funds money to help them.”

The creation of the Love Funds is just one of several programs that have launched in the district over the last decade in attempts to address a marked growth in poverty levels among the Shawnee Mission population, as evidenced by a quadrupling of participation in free-and-reduced lunch programs. Striking as the growth in free-reduced enrollment in Shawnee Mission may be — from 1 in 11 students in 2000 to 1 in three students today — those statistics may actual underrepresent the scope of the problem.

“When you talk about free-reduced lunch that’s not automatic,” said Julie Brewer, the Executive Director of United Community Services of Johnson County, which coordinates assistance resources for families in need. “That’s a family who is filling out the paperwork to demonstrate they qualify for the federal program.”

Many other families who are facing financial problems may not actually enroll in the program, whether out of a sense of pride or pressures on their schedules that make it difficult to find the time. Regardless, Brewer said, financial strains have been growing in Johnson County even as many pockets of the community have been recovering from the recession.

UCS data shows that 30 percent of jobs in Johnson County pay less than $15 an hour. As a result, Brewer said, many families with children can struggle to fulfill the basic needs for their families. A single parent with two children living in 100 percent poverty makes only about 35 percent of the cost of living for a three person household in Johnson County, according to UCS analysis. Three in four people identified as homeless in Johnson County in 2017 were in households with children under 18.

“Some of your job growth in our community [is] in industries that are typically lower paying,” Brewer said. “When you overlay that with the cost of living, then a family’s resources are going to be taxed.”

As need in the Shawnee Mission School District has grown over the past 15 years, community groups, administrators and teachers have had to find new ways to fill gaps in kids’ lives that may prevent them from being able to learn effectively. The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA, for example, has for several years operated a “Clothing Exchange,” where district families can select clothes for their kids free of charge each year.

Outside agencies have stepped in, as well. Communities In Schools of Mid-America, which has been working in Shawnee Mission for three years, helps students who have experienced poverty and trauma get access to support resources with the goal of empowering them to stay in school.

CIS of Mid-America Northeast Kansas Director Becca Spielman said the program looks primarily at free-reduced lunch rates to determine which schools they need to work with. Within the Shawnee Mission district, CIS of Mid-America has been providing services to SM North, SM Northwest and SM West high schools.

“We’re serving as a liaison to the community within the school so that families and students who are already receiving services at the school can then have more of like a one-stop shop in their school to be able to find out about the different resources within the community,” Spielman said. “So it empowers them to be able to make those community connections to be able to learn the tools, get the resources they need in order to be able to support themselves and then ideally…you would be breaking the cycle of poverty for them and for their children.”

Spielman said the Shawnee Mission district’s increased rate of free-reduced lunch enrollment was a significant factor in the decision for CIS of Mid-America to start working in district high schools. She said the collaborative relationship with the district has allowed the program to succeed. Services that have been provided to the district include a career fair, hygiene bank, clothing closet, financial literacy education program and dental fair.

“At Shawnee Mission Northwest and West, we do have a tremendous amount of support from their communities, from their schools to be able to do the services that we can do,” Spielman said. “I know that part of that is because the needs of the students have been increasing.”

Despite having access to services such as free-reduced lunch, she said a lot of students within the program experience “a limited access to their education.”

“When in poverty they might not have access to the food they need in order to be able to concentrate in school, they may feel like they need to drop out so that they can get a job so they can support their family,” Spielman said. “The very things that I took for granted as a child, these kids are facing on a daily basis, and it’s very difficult to be able to get them to school let alone succeed in school.”

However, the shoe does not always fit for all students and their changing needs. Alexis Burdick, the Rushton Elementary art teacher we introduced you to yesterday, said that’s when teachers and staff members have to dig deeper to help students.

“We really have to think outside of the box how we’re going to help in new ways to bridge that gap,” she said. “We don’t want our kids falling in these gaps, and they’re widening.”

At Rushton, for example, there will be a washer and dryer at school this year for families to use thanks to a grant funded through the school auction in the spring.

“Our social worker wrote a grant to get a washer and dryer at our school and so we will have a washer and a dryer hooked up at the school,” Burdick said. “If a kid comes in and needs their clothes cleaned, or a parent needs to bring in clothes to get them washed, doesn’t matter. We’re not charging them. You don’t bring your own soap, you bring the clothes, and we can take care of you.”

But, she said, “we need a village” to create change. Burdick urged the community to get involved and show support for the students and their families — and the teachers who are working to address their needs in the classroom.

“If you want to know what it’s really like, show up, knock on our door,” Burdick said. “Fill out a volunteer form. Come to our art show. Come to our carnival. Show up at the school auction. We’ll have you, you’re invited.”