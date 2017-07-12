Owners celebrating relocation of 2010 Gallery from Crossroads to Prairie Village

By Alicia Allison

The owners of 2010 Gallery are celebrating the business’s relocation from the Crossroads to its new space in Prairie Village.

The fine arts gallery at 9415 Nall Ave hosted a ribbon cutting at its new space Friday evening. Originally, the gallery was called Park Place Gallery of Fine Art and was located at the Park Place center in Leawood. Then, in 2009, the gallery moved to Main Street in Kansas City, Mo., where they participated in First Friday events. This spring, the business moved to Prairie Village.

Several artists that the 2010 Gallery showcases were present for the ceremony. The jewelry artists, Jane Brown and Kat Nemati, were set up in a separate room and are awaiting renovations so their jewelry can have a special display at a later date. Award winning artist Denny Dowdy had several of his watercolor paintings on display during the event. He will be the first to hold an official event on July 27.

“I’ve been with the 2010 Gallery since Park Place, and they went to Crossroads, and now they’re here,” said Dowdy. “It’s a good gallery. Even if I became famous and my paintings started making millions of dollars, I would still stay here because they gave me my start.”

The gallery will be holding various art classes throughout the summer. The first will be sometime at the end of July or early August and will be taught by Bob Byerly, an artist from Lee’s Summit whose work is sometimes compared to Norman Rockwell’s.

“We are now offering classes which is really, really cool,” said Christyn Likens, assistant director and daughter of owner Chris Likens. “[Bob Byerly] is just a phenomenal artist and is internationally renowned. Just to be able to watch him, it’s almost like the equivalent of watching a Led Zeppelin concert, today. It’s really because he is just a living master. I mean he has paintings that have sold in China and is doing classes, here, at 2010 Gallery.”