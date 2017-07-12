Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Kansas State Department of Education Commissioner to give presentation on Every Student Succeeds Act Thursday. Kansas State Department of Education Commissioner Randy Watson will be in Merriam on Thursday to give a presentation on the Every Student Succeeds Act. Passed in 2015, ESSA shifted from No Child Left Behind’s heavy federal involvement to more local control. The presentation, sponsored by the Kansas PTA, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, July 13, at the Antioch branch of the Johnson County Library.

Hinson eligible for more than $53,000 in payouts, benefits. Recently retired Shawnee Mission Superintendent Jim Hinson is eligible for $53,295.63 from the district for sick leave and vacation days he did not use and medical insurance benefits. [Former Shawnee Mission superintendent eligible for over $53,000 in payouts, benefits — Kansas City Star]

KDOT closing westbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee. If you’re planning on traveling along Shawnee Mission Parkway this weekend, be aware that the Kansas Department of Transportation will be closing westbound lanes of the thoroughfare between I-35 and Mastin from 8 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. [Westbound Lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway Temporarily Closing — City of Shawnee]

SM East student to perform in London New Year’s Day Parade. Shawnee Mission East student Laura Ratley-Baeza will be among the 650 high school cheerleaders and dancers representing the U.S. in London’s New Year’s Day Parade in January as part of a group from Varsity Spirit.