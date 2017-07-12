FBI looking for man who robbed bank at 88th and State Line in Leawood Tuesday

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for the man who walked into the BMO Harris bank at 8840 State Line Road Tuesday and demanded cash.

The robbery took place around 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the man wearing a messenger bag across his shoulder entered the lobby and told a teller he had a gun and an explosive device. The man did not display the weapons.

The perpetrator is described as a black male approximately 30 years old and around 5’10” with a muscular build. He was wearing a blue shirt and a striped purple tie with khaki pants as well as a white Fedora.

The man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Leawood Police at (913) 642-5555, who can connect them with the FBI.