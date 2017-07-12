FBI looking for man who robbed bank at 88th and State Line in Leawood Tuesday

The robbery took place around 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the man wearing a messenger bag across his shoulder entered the lobby and told a teller he had a gun and an explosive device. The man did not display the weapons.
The perpetrator is described as a black male approximately 30 years old and around 5’10” with a muscular build. He was wearing a blue shirt and a striped purple tie with khaki pants as well as a white Fedora.
The man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Leawood Police at (913) 642-5555, who can connect them with the FBI.