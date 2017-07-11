Swirl slide at Roeland Park Aquatic Center remains closed as county waits for state permit

One of the two water slides at the Roeland Park Aquatic center remains out of operation as county parks officials wait for the state to grant a permit required under a new state law.

The law, signed by Gov. Sam Brownback in June, came in response to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on the Verrückt water slide at Schlitterbahn water park in August 2016. It requires that any water slide 15 feet or taller and which uses water to push a rider down the tube get a valid safety inspection and receive a permit from the Kansas Department of Labor. Johnson County Park and Recreation District, which operates the Roeland Park center, closed the swirl slide on July 1 until it could get the required permit in accordance with the law. The other water slide at the Roeland Park center remains open.

No other public water slides in northeast Johnson County closed on account of the law, but municipal pools across the area are getting their slides inspected by a professional to comply with new regulations. A pool slide inspector from Texas is in town this week and working with several cities to get slide inspections scheduled.