Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education at-large forum set for this Saturday, July 15

A reminder to mark your calendars, folks: Our forum for the candidates in the at-large race for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education will be this Saturday, July 15, at the Antioch branch of the Johnson County Library in Mission.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and we’ll get the forum program rolling at 9:30 a.m.

The program itself should take about an hour, with the candidates each getting two minutes to respond to five questions, plus brief opening and closing statements.

We’re setting aside half an hour after the formal program has concluded, from roughly 10:30-11 a.m., for the audience to chat with candidates individually.

We’ll be crafting the forum questions to hit on topics not specifically covered in our candidate questionnaire or during the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA forum last week.

If you have a topic you’d like to suggest for the forum, please send it to us here.