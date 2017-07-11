Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education at-large forum set for this Saturday, July 15

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 11, 2017 11:55 am · Comments
Our forum for the at-large candidates will be held at Antioch Library in Merriam. Photo via Johnson County Library.

Our forum for the at-large candidates will be held at Antioch Library in Merriam. Photo via Johnson County Library.

A reminder to mark your calendars, folks: Our forum for the candidates in the at-large race for the Shawnee Mission Board of Education will be this Saturday, July 15, at the Antioch branch of the Johnson County Library in Mission.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and we’ll get the forum program rolling at 9:30 a.m.

The program itself should take about an hour, with the candidates each getting two minutes to respond to five questions, plus brief opening and closing statements.

We’re setting aside half an hour after the formal program has concluded, from roughly 10:30-11 a.m., for the audience to chat with candidates individually.

We’ll be crafting the forum questions to hit on topics not specifically covered in our candidate questionnaire or during the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA forum last week.

If you have a topic you’d like to suggest for the forum, please send it to us here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections, Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

Superintendent Jim Hinson retired from the Shawnee Mission School District after four years in June.

Shawnee Mission school board candidates on the issues: What qualities do you want to see in a new superintendent?

Indian Hills students assembled backpacks full of school supplies for SMSD families in need as part of the school's day of service in May. Increased poverty levels in Shawnee Mission have seen demand for such assistance rise sharply in recent years.

In Shawnee Mission schools, sharply shifting demographics see more student poverty, greater challenges in the classroom

Three seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education are up for election this November.

Shawnee Mission school board candidates on the issues: Is board conformity a positive or negative for the district?

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Reminder: Shawnee Mission Post board of education at-large candidate forum set for this Saturday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m.