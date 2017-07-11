Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Last day to register to vote for August primaries. If you’re interested in voting in the August 1 primaries, you must be registered to vote by today. You can register online here. Advance voting by mail begins July 12.

Shawnee Mission teacher contract negotiations session canceled. The Shawnee Mission School District and representatives of the local National Education Association chapter have postponed the contract negotiations session scheduled for Wednesday. Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick said both teams believed it would be beneficial to hear the oral arguments in the supreme court case on K-12 funding before discussion compensation.

SM East swimmers make NISCA All-American list. The relay team that set a new state record in the 400 freestyle relay this spring has been honored by the The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. SM East swimmers Evan Root, Ian Longan, Aidan Holbrook and Hayden Linscott were named to NISCA’s All-American list.

Johnson County Libraries will be open as cooling centers during heat wave. The extreme heat that has settled over the area is prompting county health officials to encourage residents to take precautions, including drinking more fluids, staying indoors as much as possible, and avoiding leaving kids and pets alone inside vehicles “even for a few minutes.” All branches of the Johnson County Library will be open during normal business hours as cooling centers for people who need shelter from the heat.