Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Negotiations meeting set with National Education Association – Shawnee Mission and district administration for Wednesday. Negotiating teams from the Shawnee Mission School District and the local chapter of the National Education Association will meet Wednesday for a contract negotiating session. In previous meetings, the teams had mostly avoided discussion of compensation and benefits as they waited for the state Supreme Court to rule on the finance plan approved by the legislature last month. The negotiations session will begin at 2 p.m. on July 12 at the Center for Academic Achievement. The meeting is open to the public.
Mission Hills’ Cailey Grunhard makes All American swimming lists. Mission Hills native and Bishop Miege graduate Cailey Grunhard has been named to two of the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association’s annual All American lists. Grunhard, who will be a freshman at Notre Dame this fall, earned the recognition for the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. [NISCA All American Awards — National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association]