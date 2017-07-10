Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

. Friends and colleagues this week are remembering Capt. Paul Scott, a 29-year veteran of Consolidated Fire District No. 2. Scott was killed in an automobile accident on K-7 late last week. Scott started his career as a firefighter in 1969, and retired with CFD2 in 1998. “He was the kind of officer one should aspire to be,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Scott in a statement. “Confident, knowledgeable, personable and respected. Our prayers go out to Paul’s family in this time of mourning. Paul will be missed by many.”

Negotiations meeting set with National Education Association – Shawnee Mission and district administration for Wednesday. Negotiating teams from the Shawnee Mission School District and the local chapter of the National Education Association will meet Wednesday for a contract negotiating session. In previous meetings, the teams had mostly avoided discussion of compensation and benefits as they waited for the state Supreme Court to rule on the finance plan approved by the legislature last month. The negotiations session will begin at 2 p.m. on July 12 at the Center for Academic Achievement. The meeting is open to the public.

Mission Hills’ Cailey Grunhard makes All American swimming lists. Mission Hills native and Bishop Miege graduate Cailey Grunhard has been named to two of the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association’s annual All American lists. Grunhard, who will be a freshman at Notre Dame this fall, earned the recognition for the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. [NISCA All American Awards — National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association]