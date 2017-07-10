Northeast Johnson County cities team up on Parks Passport program to encourage families to get outside

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 10, 2017 9:00 am · Comments
Mission's Pearl Harbor Memorial Park was dedicated on ________, 2004. (I'm not going to give you the answer, okay? You're going to have to visit the park for yourself).

Mission’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Park was dedicated on ________, 2004. (I’m not going to give you the answer, okay? You’re going to have to visit the park for yourself).

Six northeast Johnson County cities have partnered on a program to celebrate area parks as part of National Parks and Recreation Month.

Fairway, Leawood, Merriam, Mission, Prairie Village and Leawood are taking part in the Park Passport challenge, which encourages local families to visit a designated park in each city. A printable passport worksheet features three questions about each park (for example, “How many baseball diamonds are there at the park?”). Participants can either drop off their completed paper passport at Prairie Village city hall or enter the answers to the questions online. Anyone who completes all of the questions and submits them before August 12 is eligible for a prize drawing, which includes a pool membership superpass or a $150 voucher to the parks and rec programs at a city of the winner’s choice.

The six parks in the passport program are:

  • Peterson Park in Fairway (6136 Mission Road)
  • City Park in Leawood (106th and Lee Boulevard)
  • Campbell Park in Merriam (9674 W. 61st Street)
  • Pearl Harbor Park in Mission (2925 Maple Street)
  • Porter Park in Prairie Village (Roe Avenue and Tomahawk Road)
  • Granada Park in Roeland Park (5150 Granada Street)

Hit the road, parks explorers!

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Parks

Comments

Comments

Related

Brothers Julian and Kelby cast their votes for "Tree Line Adventure" outside the Prairie Village pool Thursday.

Kids cast their votes for which destination playground they want to see at Meadowbrook Park

The ABC, 123 concept.

JCPRD will be at VillageFest looking for input on destination playground concept, activity center name

Variety_KC

Leawood’s Variety KC Playground, with adaptive equipment for kids with disabilities, now open

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.