MainStream Coalition’s MainPAC issues voting recommendations in NEJC school board, municipal elections

MainPAC, the political action committee affiliated with the MainStream Coalition, on Friday released its endorsements in this summer’s primary elections for school board and municipal races in Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas Counties.

The PAC arrives at its voting recommendations by issuing surveys to the candidates as well as conducting interviews and reviewing past voting records, when applicable. MainPAC often endorses multiple candidates in a single race. It’s goal, according to the group’s website, is to endorse candidates who will promote moderate values and will not vote for an extremist agenda.

MainPAC’s recommendations for northeast Johnson County primary races are as follows:

Merriam City Council Ward 4 : David Neal

: David Neal Overland Park City Council Ward 1 : Logan Heley, Dave Janson and Stephen Wyatt

: Logan Heley, Dave Janson and Stephen Wyatt Roeland Park Mayor : Scott Gregory, Mike Kelly

: Scott Gregory, Mike Kelly Roeland Park City Council Ward 3 : Claudia McCormack

: Claudia McCormack Shawnee Mission School Board SM West seat : Craig Denny, Laura Guy, Christopher White

: Craig Denny, Laura Guy, Christopher White Shawnee Mission School Board at-large seat: Mandi Hunter, Cindy Neighbor, Heather Ousley

You can find MainPAC’s full endorsement list for races across all three counties here. The group may change its endorsements for the general election.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 11, is the final day to register to vote for this year’s primaries. If you haven’t registered to vote already, you can do so online here.