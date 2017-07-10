Education First Shawnee Mission endorses Mandi Hunter, Heather Ousley and Laura Guy in board of education primaries

Education First Shawnee Mission, the political action committee formed last year with the goal of promoting strong K-12 public education across the Shawnee Mission district, this morning released its endorsements for the August 1 school board primaries.

In the at-large primary, Education First issued endorsements for two of the five candidates in the field, Mandi Hunter and Heather Ousley. In the three-person SM West seat race, Education First endorsed Laura Guy.

“Heather, Mandi, and Laura demonstrate the qualities we believe are critical to being an effective addition to the Shawnee Mission School Board,” said Tiffany Johnson of the group’s board of directors. “All three of these candidates exemplify excellence regarding the issues we believe are most important at this transitional time for the Board of Education.”

The group distributed surveys to all of the school board candidates with questions regarding board process and transparency; the district’s budget; cultural competency; special education programs; and Kansas K-12 funding. All candidates were also invited to have sit-down meetings with the group to further discuss their positions. The group also took into consideration the candidates’ responses at last week’s candidate forums organized by the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA.

“After much consideration, we have chosen to dual endorse for the At-Large race, as there are two extremely qualified candidates,” Johnson said. “While Ousley and Hunter bring different experience to the position, either would be a welcome addition to the Shawnee Mission School Board.”

Education First’s full endorsement announcement is copied below:

Heather Ousley (At-Large) is a parent with children currently in the Shawnee Mission School District, and a graduate of the Shawnee Mission School District. She is an outspoken advocate for Kansas public schools, and is the organizer of the walk to Topeka, which she started five years ago. She is a practicing civil rights attorney, and she has testified on education committees in Topeka and at Shawnee Mission School Board meetings. She has served as PTA President and Girl Scout Troop Leader. Ousley values transparency, community engagement, and evidence-based policy. EFSM believes Ousley will fight for change in the District on behalf of all children, teachers, and staff. Mandi Hunter (At-Large) is an attorney in private practice and the parent of children currently enrolled in the Shawnee Mission School District. She is also a graduate of the Shawnee Mission School District. She has been active on the Board of Directors for Corinth Elementary, the Corinth Elementary PTA, and the Johnson County Library Foundation. Hunter’s main focus issues are transparency and accountability. EFSM concludes that Hunter will ask critical questions to determine the best path forward for the District and will work for positive change in the District. Laura Guy (Shawnee Mission West) is a former public school teacher, pastor, and parent of two Shawnee Mission West graduates. Guy is a strong advocate for teachers, and feels that hiring and retaining excellent teachers are the most important objectives for the district. Guy brings the perspective of a teacher and a parent to the Board of Education, with understanding of the challenges both sides face. Guy believes issues of transparency, ethics, and school boundaries are some of the biggest challenges facing the District, and will work to create positive change in these areas. EFSM believes she would be an excellent member of the Board of Education.