Northeast Johnson County morning roundup



Annual Sidewalk Sale under way at Village Shops, Corinth. Several merchants at the Village Shops and Corinth Square in Prairie Village are offering steep discounts on inventory this week at the centers’ annual Sidewalk Sale. The sale started Thursday and continues through Saturday.

New seat belt fine in effect. Northeast Johnson County cities have updated the fines they charge for seat belt violations in accordance with Kansas Senate Bill 89. The fines will increase by $20, with the additional money directed to the seat belt safety fund. [Seat belt fine increase effective July 1 – City of Prairie Village]