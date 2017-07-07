Mission council hears design ideas for improving Farm and Flower Market site

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 7, 2017 9:55 am · Comments
The Mission Farm and Flower Market made its debut in 2015.

The Mission City Council this week got a presentation from the American Institute of Architects Kansas City Pillars group on ideas for improving the site where the Mission Farm and Flower Market has operated since 2015.

The group organized a charrette — a meeting that brings together stakeholders on a project to talk through potential solutions to a challenge or problem — to envision possible additions to the market site, which sit on Johnson Drive between Reeds and Maple.

Among the ideas the group came up with were a bandstand, a shade element, and a more permanent location for food trucks and other vendors.

Graphics from the four concepts the group developed are below. (Note: These are just part of an exercise the Pillars group did with the city — the council is not considering any of them for action).

Concept A:

Concept_A1

Concept-a2

Concept B:

Concept-b1

Concept-B2

Concept C:

Concept_C

Concept D:

Concept-d2

Concept-D3

