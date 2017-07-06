Roeland Park residents circulating petition to eliminate possibility of public works facility on community center site

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 6, 2017 9:30 am · Comments
Neighbors say they are concerned about noise and traffic that could accompany the relocation of public works facilities to the community center property.

Neighbors say they are concerned about noise and traffic that could accompany the relocation of public works facilities to the community center property.

A group of Roeland Park residents are organizing in hopes of getting the possibility of a new public works building on the site of the Roeland Park Community Center off the table for good.

The Roeland Park council last month moved to deprioritize a proposal that would relocate public works options to the west side of the community center property, and instead focus on other potential solutions. Public works currently has a facility on the site of the former Roeland Park pool, which is being prepped for the development of a hotel and adventure course. As a result, the city needs to find a new home for its public works crews.

The proposal received a good deal of negative feedback from neighborhood residents when it came before the council in June. And while opponents of the idea were relieved that it had been moved to the back burner, they want to see it eliminated entirely.

“This space is considered a park/green space around the center. It would be within 100 feet of a child care center and directly behind private homes in a purely residential area,” said resident Jan Faidley, who is helping organize the effort. “We are circulating a protest petition to convince the council and staff that this is a very bad idea.”

Faidley and Tom Madigan, who is running for city council, are going door-to-door trying to get signatures.

“We plan to get as many signatures as possible and submit it to the full council, since speaking out against it at the workshop meeting last month did not convince them to take it off the table in committee.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Roeland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

Walmart_RP

Our questions for the Roeland Park mayoral candidates

WCA_TownCountry

Despite service issues, Roeland Park advances new waste collection contract with WCA; rates to increase if finalized

Artwork lines the recently restored skate facility at Granada Park in Roeland Park. Citizen surveys show a high level of satisfaction with the quality of life in the city.

Decreased crime, high citizen satisfaction among highlights of Roeland Park annual report

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.