Prairie Village educator Tom Niermann seeks Democratic nomination for Yoder’s seat

A 49-year-old teacher from Prairie Village has entered the race for the Democratic nomination for the District 3 congressional seat occupied by Republican Kevin Yoder since 2010.

Tom Niermann announced this morning that he was joining the Democratic field, which includes Leawood attorney Andrea Ramsey as well as Reggie Marselus and Chris Haulmark. Jay Sidie, the 2016 Democratic nominee, says he plans to seek the nomination, too.

Niermann teaches American history at Pembroke Hill School. Earlier in his career, he taught at public school in Wichita, where he was raised, as well as Lawrence. He taught at Blue Valley West for several years in the early and mid-2000s before moving to Shawnee Mission East for the 2006-07 school year.

Niermann said rising healthcare costs for his family — he and his wife, who have two children, have lived in PV for 17 years — when he was teaching for public districts were part of the motivation for him to consider a run for office.

“The thing that finally did it for me was a growing concern that working families aren’t represented the way they need to be,” he said. “I’ve got a concern for working families because I’ve been there, and I know exactly what it’s like to have to make those difficult decisions.”

Niermann said he thinks health care, public education and job growth will be central issues in the Democratic primary because they touch so many Kansas families.

“In the Democratic primary, we’ll have the chance to have debate on how to address those issues,” he said. “And my hope is that through an energetic Democratic primary, we can mobilize voters and get people talking.”

In a campaign announcement Thursday morning, Niermann said he disappointed with the focus on party ideology over people’s day-to-day lives.

“A proud son of Kansas, and a career educator, I cannot stand on the sidelines while our current representation chooses party ideology over my students, their families and our communities,” he wrote. “As a teacher, my compass has always been directed by what is best for the kids in my classroom. As a Congressman, I will be guided, above all, by what improves the lives of everyday people in Kansas. It’s about time working families in Kansas had one of their own representing them in Congress, and that’s why I’m running.”

This is Niermann’s first run for elected office.