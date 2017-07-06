Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Indian Creek Trail project teams up with Johnson County Library on bookmarks. If you’re looking bookmark that’s both functional and informative this summer, by gosh you’re in luck! Henry Fortunato of the Indian Creek Trails project has teamed up with the Johnson County Library to offer a series of bookmarks that feature a synopsis of the trail signage created throughout Johnson County. “Essentially, what we’ve done is create a cool-looking bookmark for each signage location, and then added suggestions for further reading about various aspects of state and local history,” Fortunato said. “It’s a demonstration of how the Library has really gotten behind this project in a major way. And it’s also another way to use the trail to encourage people to exercise their minds and bodies at the same time.” The bookmarks are available in display cases at the library branches.

Plaintiff school districts say tens of millions needed for coming school year to comply with constitution. The school districts that sued Kansas over inadequate funding have suggested that the plan approved by the legislature earlier this year could be as much as $1.5 billion below what’s needed to properly fund the state’s K-12 system. [School districts argue Kansas needs to boost aid up to $1.5 billion — Associated Press]

Voter registration event coming to Cedar Roe Library in Roeland Park Saturday. The city of Roeland Park will be hosting a voter registration event this Saturday ahead of the deadline to register to vote in the August 1 primary. Residents can come to the Cedar Roe Library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday to register. Per county and state law, voter registration for an election closes 21 days before election day, which means people must be registered by July 11 to be eligible for next month’s vote.