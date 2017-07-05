Ron Shaffer, Quinn Bennion, Tiffany Town owners and Masonic Lodge 153 win 2017 Prairie Village Community Spirit Awards

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 5, 2017 8:05 am · Comments
Kristy Lambert sang the National Anthem as the rains fell around Harmon Park Pavilion Tuesday morning.

The rain  have washed out much of 2017’s installment of VillageFest, but it couldn’t put a damper on the annual Community Spirit Awards.

The awards are given each year to residents, business and organizations whose work has benefitted the city at large. This year, Mayor Laura Wassmer announced four award recipients.

The lifetime achievement award went to former Prairie Village Mayor and current Johnson County Commissioner Ron Shaffer. Shaffer was the longest-serving mayor in city history, occupying the office from 1999 until 2015:

Ron_Shaffer_CommSpirit

This year’s citizen spirit award went to Quinn Bennion, who had served as city administrator since 2007. Bennion recently accepted a job as the city administrator of his hometown of Vernal, Utah, which will allow him to be closer to family. The Bennions shoved off for Utah following yesterday’s award ceremony:

Bennion_Quinn_Spirit

The business spirit award went to the Harsh family, which closed up its long-running Tiffany Town card and gift store at the Village Shops earlier this year. Bob Harsh started the institution as “Bob’s Card and Party Shop” as a 22 year old back in 1964. He announced his retirement and the store’s closing in January:

Harsh_Family_Tiffany_Town

The organization spirit award went to Masonic Lodge 153, which was recognized for its volunteer efforts to a number of community groups:

MasonicLodge

