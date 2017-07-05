Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Doubts persist about developer’s ability to get work moving on Gateway site. The Star’s Steve Vockrodt has a comprehensive overview of the long-stalled Mission Gateway project this week, including some expressions of concern from current Mission city council members about the prospects for Tom Valenti’s latest proposal. “I think something will get off the ground,” councilmember Debbie Kring told Vockrodt. “My question is: Will it be this developer, or some other developer?” [Mission Gateway: Project proposals come and go, but construction never starts — The Kansas City Star]

Community members volunteer to build pool deck for “Super Bo.” A group of community members stepped up to help 7-year-old Bo Macan enjoy one of his favorite activities: swimming. Macan, who suffers from a range of serious health issues, loves spending time in the water. After a fraudster tried to use the family’s story to bilk money from donors, another group stepped forward to purchase a pool for Bo to use. Last week, volunteers built him a deck to go with it. [All hands on deck: several people come together to get pool for SuperBo — Shawnee Dispatch]

Prairie Village man’s “Ninja Warrior” episode airs. Prairie Village resident Rich Talavera appeared in Monday’s episode of American Ninja Warrior. [‘We love you, Rich!’ 70-year-old Prairie Village man makes ‘Ninja Warrior’ history — Kansas City Star]

Kansas revenues come in above revised projections for fiscal year. A surge in income in the final months propelled Kansas’s revenues for the fiscal year completed last week above the most recent projections put out by the state’s consensus revenue group. The group in April estimated that Kansas would bring in $5.74 billion last year. When all was said and done, the total revenue tally was $5.82 billion. However, the consensus group had significantly downgraded revenue projections in 2015 and 2016 in response to flagging tax income in the wake of the 2012 income tax cuts. In 2014, the state had projected $6.1 billion in revenue for the just-completed fiscal year. [State tax revenues exceed expectations in final month before income tax increase — Topeka Capital-Journal]