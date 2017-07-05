5th Annual Pie Baking Contest survives the storm, chocolate espresso creme pie prevails

VillageFest organizers were able to squeeze in one favorite Fourth of July tradition against the backdrop of torrential rains Tuesday: The fifth annual Prairie Village Pie Baking Contest.

The sheets of rain that were falling as the drop-off deadline neared at 8:30 a.m. kept the number of entries this year low, with just 16 bakers willing to brave the storm. But, said organizer Susan Forrest, some top-notch work came in.

“The number of entries may have been low but the quality of the entries was high,” Forrest said.

This year’s winners were:

Grand Prize: Marianne Noll for her chocolate espresso creme pie.

Fruit Category

1st: Gayle Callahan of Prairie Village

2nd: Shelby Ross of Prairie Village

3rd: Brenda Grabb of Prairie Village

Other than Fruit Category

1st: Jill Jolicoeur of Leawood

2nd: Samantha Santora of Kansas City, Mo.

3rd: Brittney Hunter of Prairie Village

Youth Category

1st: Josie Gowen of PV

Noll was kind enough to share the winning recipe so you all can give it a try yourselves:

Chocolate Espresso Pie

Crust

12 Pepperidge Farm Milano dark chocolate cookies

7 Oreo cookies

2 Tbs melted butter

Finely grind cookies in food processor. Combine cookie crumbs and butter and press into a 9½

inch pie pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool.

Chocolate Filling

7 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped

¾ cup Trader Joe’s Coffee Blast ice cream

3 cups miniature marshmallows

In a microwave safe bowl, combine chocolate, ice cream and marshmallows. Microwave for 1 minute, stir and continue heating at 30 second intervals until chocolate is melted and marshmallows are beginning to melt. Wisk ingredients until smooth. Spread ½ cup of filling into the bottom of the pie crust. Place in refrigerator to cool.

1 ½ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

Beat the whipping cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold ½ of the whipped cream into the remaining chocolate mixture until blended. Then repeat with the remaining whipped cream. Put into pie shell and refrigerate while you prepare the topping.

Espresso Topping

1/3 cup Trader Joe’s Coffee Blast ice cream

½ cup white chocolate chips

½ tsp instant espresso powder

In a microwave safe bowl combine ice cream, chocolate chips and espresso powder. Heat for one minute, stir and continue heating at 30 second intervals until chips are melted. Wisk to combine. Set aside to cool.

1 cup whipping cream

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Beat until stiff peaks form and fold into cooled ice cream, white chip mixture. Pipe onto the top of the cooled pie. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Adapted from a recipe by Patricia Lapiezo