Rain, lightning threat force Prairie Village to cancel VillageFest

Several dozen hearty souls packed under the pavilion this morning for the pancake breakfast and Community Spirit Awards ceremony.

Bad news, patriots: The 21st installment of VillageFest is not to be.

Organizers announced around 9:30 a.m. that the annual Fourth of July festival was canceled on account of rain. The city’s third-party weather service projected that rain will linger over the area through mid-afternoon, with the threat of lightning remaining through the scheduled festival end time at 1 p.m.

The city did hold its annual Community Spirit Award Ceremony under the Harmon Park Pavilion (we’ll post a story on the winners tomorrow), and it’s in the process of judging entries for this year’s pie contest.

