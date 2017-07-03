There’s plenty of fun to be had around northeast Johnson County this Fourth of July

There will be no shortage of opportunities to celebrate Independence Day in NEJC this year, with a fireworks display tonight and three city-sponsored festivals tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know:

Three-city fireworks display



The annual fireworks display put on by Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood will take place tonight, Monday, July 3, just after dusk on the grounds of Bishop Miege High School and St. Agnes Catholic School. Parking will be limited at the site of the display as well as in the surrounding neighborhoods, so organizers encourage anyone who can walk to the display instead of drive to do so. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

VillageFest



VillageFest returns to the Prairie Village Municipal Grounds for its 21st year on Tuesday morning. The festivities commence with a pancake breakfast under the Harmon Park pavilion at 7:30 a.m. The annual patriotic ceremony, which includes the announcement of this year’s Community Spirit Award winners, starts at 8:30 a.m. The games and rides will get fired up at 9 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.

More information is here.

The full VillageFest schedule is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 452KB)

Leawood Fourth of July Celebration

Leawood’s annual holiday festivities come to Leawood City Park Tuesday evening, and feature entertainment and food vendors as well as kids activities. The event opens at 5 p.m. with free general admission and a $5 fee for an all-access ride and activities band for kids 14 and under. All food and activities vendors will be accepting cash only. Organizers ask attendees not to use bill larger than $20. Music from Four Fried Chickens and a Coke will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The annual fireworks display will commence around 9:45 p.m.

More information is here.

Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular

Overland Park’s annual Independence Day events return to Corporate Woods Tuesday evening, with activities kicking off at 4 p.m. and fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m. You can find more information on the entertainment schedule here. An event map is below: