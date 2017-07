Miniature horse visits kids with developmental challenges in Merriam. Kids at Shawnee Mission Health’s Lee Ann Britain Infant Development Center last week got a chance to greet a special guest. Sweet Pea, a miniature therapy horse, visited the Merriam facility on Friday. Children in the programs, which offer therapy treatment and early education for kids with development challenges from autism spectrum disorders to cerebral palsy, got to pet Sweet Pea.

