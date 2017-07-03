JCPRD will be at VillageFest looking for input on destination playground concept, activity center name

Posted by Jay Senter  · July 3, 2017 9:00 am · Comments
A rendering of the new Meadowbrook park activity center now under construction.

If you’re heading to VillageFest on Tuesday, bring you opinions.

Johnson County Park and Recreation District will be on site for the annual Fourth of July festivities on the Prairie Village Municipal Grounds soliciting input on two to-be-determined aspects of the new Meadowbrook Park.

First, park representatives will be asking kids to vote on which of three finalist concepts for the destination playground planned for the northwest corner of the park should get approval. The district solicited proposals for a playground concept that would feature elements that would be unique in the metro area. The 15,000 square foot playground will have a budget of around $700,000 and is expected to open in spring 2018.

Here are two of the three plans that will be presented to kids by parks staff at VillageFest:

Second, parks staff will be taking input on which of 65 options they should choose as the name for the new community activity structure being built on the site. The possibilities range from the straightforward (“Meadowbrook Activity Center”) to the intense (“The Octagon”). You can vote on your favorite option online here, or share your preference in person at VillageFest.

