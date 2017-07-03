Headstrong for Jake returning to VillageFest, will distribute 350 kids bike helmets

A fixture of the VillageFest Fourth of July celebration is returning to Prairie Village after a year hiatus.

Headstrong for Jake, the foundation named in honor of Jake Clough, who passed away as a result of a medical error following a bicycle accident in 2005, will be distributing 350 free kids bike helmets on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

The group had hosted a helmet distribution and bike safety rodeo at VillageFest for ten years when it decided to take a break from the event last year as it assessed its program for promoting bike safety. This year, the group decided to partner once again with The University of Kansas Hospital, Johnson County Med-Act and the Prairie Village Police to host another helmet distribution.

To date, Headstrong for Jake has given out more than 12,000 free, properly fitted helmets for area kids.