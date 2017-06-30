Shawnee Mission approves contracts that will allow for demolition of Brookwood to begin shortly

The stage is set for work to begin on replacing Brookwood Elementary School.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education this week approved a contract with Harvey Brothers construction for $148,600 to begin demolition of the existing building at 3411 W. 103rd St. The board also approved contracts for $400,000 with Max Rieke for earthwork and $263,300 with Rodriguez Mechanical for utility work that will be necessary to ready the site for construction.

Additionally, the board approved a $598,000 contract with J.E. Dunn, which has built all of the district’s new elementary buildings since the passage of the bond issue in 2015, for the fabrication of precast concrete walls. Those walls will be used to build the gymnasium, which will also serve as a severe weather shelter, which can withstand winds up to 250 miles per hour.

“The probability of having to use those things may not be that great, but we have to plan for the possibility,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Kenny Southwick of the weather-resistant structures. “And the shelters are also open for people in the neighborhood should they need it to.”

Initial cost estimates for the project had come in around $18 million, significantly higher than the projections for other new elementary buildings in the district, largely on account of some site-specific grading issues as well as Leawood’s buried utility codes. On Monday, Southwick told the board that those cost projections had fallen closer to in line with the price of other new elementaries that have been completed recently.

The district has prepped the Indian Creek Technology Center a few blocks to the north of the Brookwood building to accommodate Brookwood students and teachers for the coming school year as the new structure is being built. The total construction timeline on the project will be 18 to 24 months, meaning students will likely move into the new Brookwood building in early 2019.

The current Brookwood building was completed in 1960 and has around 48,000 square feet of space. The new building will be around 20,000 square feet larger. Construction contracts for the new building are expected to come before the board of education for approval later this summer.