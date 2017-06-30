Shawnee Mission administrators tout benefits of 1-to-1 technology initiative at national conference

The Shawnee Mission School District’s move to provide Apple devices for each of its students is being looked to as a model for other districts across the country.

Last week, Shawnee Mission’s assistant superintendent for innovation and performance Christy Ziegler and executive director for information and communication technology Drew Lane attended the International Society for Technology in Education conference in San Antonio. While there, Ziegler and Lane did an interview with EdTech Magazine about the goals for the “one to one” initiative, which provides a MacBook or iPad to every Shawnee Mission student each year.

Ziegler said the goal of the program had been to expand options for teachers in the classroom.

“We wanted to personalize the learning opportunities for our students, and really transform instruction, taking our opportunities for learning outside the four walls of the classroom,” Ziegler told EdTech’s Amy Burroughs.

Of note, Ziegler said, the devices allow students to begin corresponding with post-secondary level instructors about college majors or career training advice.

“Students aren’t waiting until they get to a college campus to start to develop their collegiate plan of study or their future career plan,” Ziegler said. “We’re able to use tools like WebX and Spark to connect to the desktop for our students. And they start those connections early on. Which we know will help them build up support for success.”

At the elementary level, Ziegler said teachers have benefited from the ability to display instruction materials to students on their individual devices instead of having them rely on something projected at the front of the room.

“The students can see on their device in a better way than having to focus on the front of the room,” Ziegler said. “It’s been an advantage that the students are really telling us they like.”