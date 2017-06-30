Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Are you comfortable with Kobach submitting Kansas voters’ personal info to federal voter commission?

Kansas Sec. of State Kris Kobach, who is running for governor.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has sent a letter to officials from every state in the union requesting that they provide the Trump administration’s federal voter commission with personal information about registered voters going back to 2006.

In the letters, Kobach, who co-chairs Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asked for full names, birthdates and the last four digits of the Social Security numbers of all registered voters on state rolls.

The request prompted pushback from a number of state officials, including the secretaries of state from California, Connecticut and Oklahoma. In Missouri, however, Secretary of State Jay Ashcraft said the requests were fair.

As Kansas Secretary of State, Kobach will be handing Kansas voters’ information over to the federal commission. Do you support the idea of Kobach sharing Kansas voters’ personal information with the federal government?

