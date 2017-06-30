Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Merriam police arrest man in connection to string of car burglaries. Merriam police on Wednesday arrested a 24 year old who is suspected of breaking into at least five cars in recent days. Ryan Mayo is accused or stealing a number of items from the vehicles. He is charged with 11 counts of burglary. [Police arrest man in Merriam suspected of breaking into multiple cars, taking valuables — WDAF]

Kraske reups call for removal of Nichols’s name from Plaza fountain. The Star’s Steve Kraske renewed his call for the removal of developer J.C. Nichols’s name from the Country Club Plaza’s biggest fountain on account of his racist housing policies. “Through restrictive deeds, Nichols situated white people in better neighborhoods, and that resulted in their children going to better schools. He deprived generations of African-Americans and children of certain religious faiths of a quality education. He prevented their parents from accumulating the personal wealth that comes from owning homes in prosperous neighborhoods,” Kraske writes. “He did that by stipulating that only white people could live in the homes he built in some of our city’s most desirable areas: Armour Hills, Brookside and Crestwood on the Missouri side; Fairway, Mission Hills and Prairie Village in Kansas. In short, much of what he left to this city was delivered on the backs of African-Americans. It wasn’t right then, nor is it today.” [Steve Kraske: I’m still talking about J.C. Nichols, racism and renaming the fountain — The Kansas City Star]