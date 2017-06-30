Historical preservation group unveils restored plaque on site of railway hub in downtown Overland Park

The Native Sons and Daughters of Greater Kansas City today unveiled a restored plaque marking the historical significance of a prominent downtown Overland Park building.

In the early 1900s, land developer and Overland Park founder William Strang saw an opportunity to connect the fledgling communities of Johnson County with jobs and entertainment options in bustling Kansas City, Mo. So in 1906, his company commenced construction of a 17-mile interurban rail line that ran from an area just east of Olathe along the Santa Fe Trail path through downtown Overland Park and to Westport.

The depot sat at 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive, and quickly became a vital source of connectivity.

“Ladies would meet at the depot about 10 o’clock, go downtown in 30 minutes, shop, have lunch…and get home in time to fix dinner for the family,” said Florent Wagner of the Overland Park Historical Society.

Just a block or so away from the depot, Strang built a storage facility for the railroad that housed the cars overnight as well as two power generators. After the rail line went bankrupt, the stately limestone building saw a number of uses: a lumberyard, a maintenance facility for the city’s road crews, and as a body shop. The efforts of a public-private partnership allowed a group associated with the city to buy the building in the mid-1980s and restore it. Today, it houses Traditions Furniture.

The plaque, which was unveiled at a ceremony on the building’s south face, readers as follows:

Strang Line Car Barn and Power Plant

Constructed in 1906, this building served the Missouri-Kansas Interurban Railway as a power plant and repair station. Founded by William B. Strang, the railway transported passengers between downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas, establishing the community of Overland Park and accelerating the development of Johnson County.

A statue of Strang sits at the site of the former railway depot at 80th and Santa Fe Drive.

Site_Plaque_Deal

