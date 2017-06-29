Yoder says Trump swipes at Morning Joe couple don’t ‘Make America Great Again’

Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Rep. Kevin Yoder has to date been a reliable supporter of Donald Trump’s agenda since he came into office in January, but a Tweet from the president this morning about Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski drew a rebuke from the four-term Congressman.

In the Tweets, Trump called Scarborough “psycho” and Brzezinski “low I.Q” and “crazy”:

Those messages went out on Twitter just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Yoder posted the following on Twitter around 11:20 a.m.:

Yoder issued a statement in October after the release of the Access Hollywood tapes that called Trump’s comments “disgusting and offensive,” but the Congressman did not withdraw his support of Trump.

