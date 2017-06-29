Thomas Luger named best high school golfer in KC, 3rd year in a row SM East player has earned the honor

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 29, 2017 7:40 am · Comments
Thomas Luger receiving the Kenneth Smith Award at SM East Wednesday. Photo via Twitter.

Shawnee Mission East’s Thomas Luger is continuing what’s become an impressive tradition among Lancer golfers.

The rising senior on Wednesday accepted the 2017 Kenneth Smith Award, the highest honor a Kansas City-area high school golfer can receive.

Luger took second place overall in this year’s 6A state championship in May, forcing eventual winner Sion Audrain of Garden City to a playoff after tying at -2 on the Auburn Hills course. Luger’s standout performance helped secure second place in the team standings for his Lancers. Luger was also a key part of the effort that brought the 6A title back to Prairie Village in 2016.

It’s the third year in a row that a member of the Shawnee Mission East team has won the boys Smith award. Andy Spencer, who just won the Watson Challenge at Milburn Country Club earlier this month, became the first-ever two-time winner of the award his junior and senior years at SM East. Two years before Spencer earned his first Smith award, teammate Chase Hanna took the honor in 2013.

 

Comment
