Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

As federal Republicans eye Medicaid cuts, Sen. Bollier shares experience of conservative approach to healthcare in Kansas. Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills was a featured guest on WNYC’s The Takeaway last week, where she discussed her support for Medicaid expansion in the state, and how Kansas’s experience could serve as a reference point in the debate about federal health law. [Kansas: The far right’s model for hardline healthcare — WNYC]

Complaints about sharp increase in property values threatened county appraiser’s job. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners this month narrowly voted to reappoint County Appraiser Paul Welcome. Commissioners Mike Brown, Steve Klika and Michael Ashcraft all voted against reappointing Welcome, citing complaints they’d heard from constituents who believed the significant increases in their property valuations were unfounded. Ron Shaffer, who represents the northeast Johnson County area on the commission, voted in favor of reappointing Welcome. [County appraiser holds onto his post — barely — Kansas City Star]

Bus companies continue to struggle staffing routes. The shortage of people interested in driving a bus for a living continues to pose challenges for the companies serving local school districts, including DS Bus Lines, Inc., which won the Shawnee Mission School District’s contract in February after the district complained of service issues from First Student, its previous carrier. [Amid national bus driver shortage, local company turns to Craigslist for fresh help — KSHB]