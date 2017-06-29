Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 29, 2017 6:47 am · Comments
Sen. Barbara Bollier

Sen. Barbara Bollier

As federal Republicans eye Medicaid cuts, Sen. Bollier shares experience of conservative approach to healthcare in Kansas. Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills was a featured guest on WNYC’s The Takeaway last week, where she discussed her support for Medicaid expansion in the state, and how Kansas’s experience could serve as a reference point in the debate about federal health law. [Kansas: The far right’s model for hardline healthcare — WNYC]

Complaints about sharp increase in property values threatened county appraiser’s job. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners this month narrowly voted to reappoint County Appraiser Paul Welcome. Commissioners Mike Brown, Steve Klika and Michael Ashcraft all voted against reappointing Welcome, citing complaints they’d heard from constituents who believed the significant increases in their property valuations were unfounded. Ron Shaffer, who represents the northeast Johnson County area on the commission, voted in favor of reappointing Welcome. [County appraiser holds onto his post — barely — Kansas City Star]

Bus companies continue to struggle staffing routes. The shortage of people interested in driving a bus for a living continues to pose challenges for the companies serving local school districts, including DS Bus Lines, Inc., which won the Shawnee Mission School District’s contract in February after the district complained of service issues from First Student, its previous carrier. [Amid national bus driver shortage, local company turns to Craigslist for fresh help — KSHB]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

J

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Savanna Worthington as Cinderella in SM East's 2016 musical. Photo courtesy SM East Theatre Department.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Kyle Ball at his signing day ceremony at SM East in 2015.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.