Demolition crews clear way for projects that will remake the heart of Metcalf in Overland Park

Demolition is the name of the game along Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park these days as the city prepares for significant new development along its business corridor.

Crews from Crossland Construction continue to make progress on the removal of the decades-old Metcalf South mall building at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, where a Lowe’s anchored retail project is planned:

Four blocks to the north, excavators continue to fell the old Glenwood Plaza shopping complex:

On that site will be Promontory, a 153,000 square foot mixed use development whose first phase is scheduled to be complete in 2018. Promontory will feature 420 unites of multi-family housing. Crews have started construction of the first apartment building on the northeast corner of the property.

Here’s a video rendering of the full Promontory project:

Crews are presently at work finishing the new location for Bo Lings, which closed its restaurant in the old Glenwood Plaza building earlier this year and is relocating to a pad building that fronts Metcalf: