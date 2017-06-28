Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Moran comes out against Republican health care bill after Senate leaders postpone vote. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran on Monday Tweeted that the Republican health care bill being considered in the Senate “missed the mark for Kansans and therefore did not have my support.” [Jerry Moran comes out against health care bill after Senate vote delayed — Kansas City Star]

Prairie Village police captain named new police chief in Eudora. Capt. Wes Lovett, who has been part of the Prairie Village Police Department since 1993, will be leaving in August to become chief of the Eudora Police Department. Lovett started out as a patrol officer in Prairie Village before being promoted to corporal in 1998 and sergeant in 2003. He is a graduate of Shawnee Mission North. [Eudora hires commander from Prairie Village Police Department as police chief – Lawrence Journal World]

Mission police will conduct DUI saturation patrol this weekend. Mission police announced Tuesday that the will conduct a saturation patrol to identify drivers operating their vehicles under the influence of drugs or alcohol this weekend. The DUI saturation patrol will run from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.