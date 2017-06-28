Billy Sims BBQ now open off Metcalf in Overland Park

The first Billy Sims BBQ restaurant in the Kansas City metro arrived in Overland Park on Tuesday.

The company had hoped to have its smoker doling out chicken, pork, brisket and sausage for the public several weeks ago, but was forced to delay its opening on account of a ventilation issue. Now up to city code, the restaurant is open for business.

The restaurant chain was founded by Sims, a University of Oklahoma Heisman trophy winner who played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions from 1980 to 1984, and business partner Jeff Jackson, a native of Kansas City, Kan. Since its first location opened in 2004, its developed a reputation for its sandwiches and dinner plates, which feature a hearty helping of smoked-on-site meats. Sims has more than 50 restaurants across Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan and Kansas. The chain already had five Kansas locations, but none in the Kansas City metro area.

Unlike many other BBQ restaurants, Sims doesn’t have a fryer, cooking everything — from its baked potatoes to its corn on the cob — in the smoker.

Billy Sims is in town this week for the opening of the new location, and will be on site at the restaurant Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the grand opening celebration.

The restaurant, at 9222 Metcalf, is in the space vacated last year by Pei Wei Asian Diner.





The menu is embedded below. Click to enlarge if you can’t read the copy.