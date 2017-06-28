Billy Sims BBQ now open off Metcalf in Overland Park

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 28, 2017 11:37 am · Comments
The new Billy Simms BBQ location at 9222 Metcalf in Overland Park.

The new Billy Sims BBQ location at 9222 Metcalf in Overland Park.

The first Billy Sims BBQ restaurant in the Kansas City metro arrived in Overland Park on Tuesday.

The company had hoped to have its smoker doling out chicken, pork, brisket and sausage for the public several weeks ago, but was forced to delay its opening on account of a ventilation issue. Now up to city code, the restaurant is open for business.

The restaurant chain was founded by Sims, a University of Oklahoma Heisman trophy winner who played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions from 1980 to 1984, and business partner Jeff Jackson, a native of Kansas City, Kan. Since its first location opened in 2004, its developed a reputation for its sandwiches and dinner plates, which feature a hearty helping of smoked-on-site meats. Sims has more than 50 restaurants across Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan and Kansas. The chain already had five Kansas locations, but none in the Kansas City metro area.

Unlike many other BBQ restaurants, Sims doesn’t have a fryer, cooking everything — from its baked potatoes to its corn on the cob — in the smoker.

Billy Sims is in town this week for the opening of the new location, and will be on site at the restaurant Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the grand opening celebration.

The restaurant, at 9222 Metcalf, is in the space vacated last year by Pei Wei Asian Diner.

Billys_Simms_inside
Billsy(Simms

The menu is embedded below. Click to enlarge if you can’t read the copy.

BillySimms_Menu

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Business, Restaurants

Comments

Comments

Related

Health House owner Jon Knopke opened his first location in 2013. A Town Center Plaza location, shown above, opened last fall.

Health House to open new rowing studio in former Tiffany Town space, T. Loft will have presence inside

Melys_West

No, Mely’s is not going anywhere

Roasterie-Cafe_Westwood-3

New Roasterie Café now open at Woodside Village in Westwood

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.