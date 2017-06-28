All Shawnee Mission elementaries will keep current after-care providers for 2017-18 school year

All Shawnee Mission School District elementary schools will offer before- and after-care programs next year through the same providers they used in 2016-17.

Elementary schools in the district for years have used either the YMCA or Johnson County Park & Recreation District to provide before- and after-school daycare services. Earlier this year, the district announced plans to shift some of its Johnson County Park & Recreation District schools to the YMCA’s services. The plan came in response to a district initiative to provide an after-care option for families with students in Shawnee Mission’s half-day kindergarten program, which the YMCA had agreed to develop. (Under state law, each school building can only have one daycare provider operating on site). After pushback from some parents who said they wanted to maintain JCPRD as the service provider at their schools, JCPRD announced it would develop an after-care program for the pre-K students as well.

“One of the partners really stepped forward first,” said Leigh Anne Neal, the district’s assistant superintendent for early childhood education at Monday’s board of education meeting. “But then the other partner said, ‘You know, we’d really like the opportunity. We’d be willing to develop a similar program.'”

Still, until recently the district was planning on shifting Merriam Park Elementary from JCPRD to the YMCA next year on account of the fact that there was a joint grant application between the district and the Y to fund a summer program to prevent learning loss for at-risk students. When that grant application was rejected, the district allowed JCPRD to continue on as the service provider at Merriam Park for the coming school year.

Under the space leasing agreements approved by the board of education at its Monday meeting, the district is waiving the rental fee of $7 per hour per area at elementary schools that have students populations with more than 50 percent qualifying for free- and reduced-lunch programs. The district proposed that concession to the service providers on the condition that they pass the cost savings on to the families who have kids in the programs at the schools.

“[We asked them to] make it as cost effective and competitive as possible,” Neal said.

Ten buildings — Comanche, Apache, Broken Arrow, Crestview, Merriam Park, Nieman, Overland Park, Rising Star, Rosehill, Shawanoe — have free- and reduced-lunch populations high enough to qualify for the lease fee waiver under the district’s agreements.