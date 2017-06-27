Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 27, 2017 7:00 am · Comments
Savanna Worthington as Cinderella in SM East's 2016 musical. Photo courtesy SM East Theatre Department.

SM East’s Savanna Worthington among finalists for KC SuperStar. Shawnee Mission East student Savanna Worthington is among the 10 finalists for this year’s KC SuperStar competition. The singing competition, which has an American Idol-style format, gives high school vocalists the chance to vie for the $10,000 Edward & Ellen Rose Family Scholarship. This year’s final will be Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

Overland Park opens up application period for fall festival parade downtown. It may seem far away, but the annual Fall Festival in Downtown Overland Park will be here before you know it. The organizers of the annual festival parade have launched an online tool for groups interested in marching in this year’s parade to apply. You can find it here.

Culinary Fight Club “Pitmaster Throwdown” coming to C. Frogs tonight. Culinary Fight Club Kansas City is bringing its signature kitchen competition to C. Frogs at the Village Shops tonight with a “Pitmaster Throwdown” that will challenge participates to dish up a perfect barbecue plate. Details are here.

