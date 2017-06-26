Shawnee Mission School District stands to lose nearly $1.3 million in Medicaid reimbursements under senate health bill

The Shawnee Mission School District could lose $1,287,782 in Medicaid reimbursements used to provide federally mandated services to students with disabilities if the health care bill released in the Senate last week becomes law.

According to an analysis of the impact of the bill’s cuts to Medicaid by the Kansas Association of School Boards, Shawnee Mission would be one of six Kansas districts that would see reimbursement reductions of more than $1 million. Wichita Public Schools would be hardest hit by the reductions, seeing more than $8 million in reimbursement cuts.

In a post on its website last week, KASB urged educators and administrators in the state to contact Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran to voice opposition to the bill:

Education leaders in Kansas are strongly urged to contact U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran to express their concerns over a Senate Republican plan to repeal Obamacare that would reduce Medicaid funding to serve students in schools. Opponents of the draft bill said it would be devastating to millions of students across the nation, including Kansas, who receive health care services in school through Medicaid. Like a health care bill adopted by House Republicans, the Senate GOP bill would cap Medicaid payments, forcing states and schools to either make up the difference or limit services.

The group Education First Shawnee Mission put out an alert to its members on the issue on Facebook:

Among many other changes to our current healthcare law, the bill includes drastic, long-term slashes to Medicaid. In fact, the cuts are even more harmful than the House bill! Many school districts, including Shawnee Mission, receive Medicaid reimbursements for direct services (both health and mental health) they provide to Medicaid eligible students that are not only vital to their ability to learn in the classroom, they may be required by a student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP). We are deeply concerned about the negative impact slashing Medicaid would have on our students as well as students around the country.

Roberts has said he intends to vote in favor of the package, but Moran said he’s still reviewing the bill and has not decided how he will vote. The group Indivisible KC has scheduled a rally outside Sen. Moran’s Olathe office at 4 p.m. Wednesday to voice concerns about the effects of the bill.