Shawnee Mission board to consider $34,500 raise for Southwick as he prepares to take on interim superintendent role

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 26, 2017 9:15 am · Comments
Dr. Kenny Southwick.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education tonight will consider approval of an addendum to the contract of Dr. Kenny Southwick that authorizes a $34,500 raise to compensate for the additional responsibilities he will take on as interim superintendent.

Southwick, who was the number two administrator in the district under Jim Hinson, whose last day as superintendent will be Friday, was appointed interim superintendent by the board shortly after Hinson announced his retirement.

Under his current deputy superintendent contract, Southwick is paid $195,500 in base salary and receives a $750 per month car allowance. With the $34,500 raise, his salary and car allowance would total $239,000 for the 2017-18 school year. Hinson earned $254,280 in base salary and had a $1,000 per month car allowance under his current contract, which also provided $24,000 in annual contribution to a tax-sheltered annuity. His compensation totaled $290,280 for 2016-17.

The Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in the state behind Wichita and Olathe.

The contract addendum that will be considered by the board at tonight’s meeting is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 193KB)

