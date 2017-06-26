Overland Park police looking for 3 suspects involved in construction site burglary

Overland Park police this afternoon put out a call for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals connected with the burglary of a construction site at 95th Street and Metcalf Ave. earlier this month.

Security camera footage from the scene of the burglary shows two men and a woman inside an abandoned structure. The burglary occurred the night of June 17.

If you have any information about the burglary or the suspects, please contact Overland Park police at 913-344-8725 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.