Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Steve Rose rebuts Steve Kraske’s call for removal of J.C. Nichols’s name from Plaza fountain. Former Johnson County Sun Publisher Steve Rose this weekend penned a response to Star editorial board member Steve Kraske’s suggestion that developer J.C. Nichols’s name be stripped from the Plaza’s signature foundation. Rose says that the experience of his Jewish parents in Prairie Village suggests that Nichols’s discriminatory housing practices were not always iron-clad. “[My parents] knew nothing about covenants that would not allow them to purchase a home there. They put down their $75 for the model they wanted. Soon after, a salesman for Nichols called. As my 96-year-old mother tells the story today, he said only this: ‘You know you would be the only Jewish family living in Prairie Village, and your neighbors may not be comfortable with that,'” Rose writes. “Despite the deed restrictions, no one from the Nichols Co. ever said they could not live there, and so they moved into their new home. When they started up a newspaper for Prairie Village, Nichols, who developed the Prairie Village Shopping Center, helped them for a time by covering the costs of mailing the newspaper to all the residents.” [Steve Rose: J.C. Nichols’ name belongs on Kansas City’s iconic fountain — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission East grad Kyle Ball named to Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. SM East grad Kyle Ball, who helped his Lancer team to the first state football title in school history in 2014, has named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Ball is majoring in Business at Kansas State University, where he recorded a sack in his first game for the Wildcats last fall.