Blanc Burgers + Bottles at Mission Farms closes its doors

Posted by Jay Senter  · June 26, 2017 3:13 pm · Comments

Blanc-Burgers_Closed

A sign in the window of the Mission Farms Blanc Burgers + Bottles says the business has shut its doors for good.

“After almost 10 years in business Blanc Burgers is now closed!” reads the sign. “Thank you everybody who made this dream a reality. We have been truly blessed.”

Blanc was among the early tenants in the Mission Farms mixed-use development, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The company opened its first restaurant in Westport in March 2008 and expanded to Leawood shortly thereafter, offering a selection of gourmet burgers and craft beer and wine.

But it faced a series of fits and starts in the intervening years, shuttering its original Westport location to move to the Plaza. It left the Plaza location after four years to return to Westport, but closed that operation after a short stint. At one point, the company expanded to Omaha, but ended up closing its restaurant there after a little over a year in operation.

The Leawood spot was the longest-running and only remaining Blanc.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Business closings, Leawood

Comments

Comments

Related

Variety_KC

Leawood’s Variety KC Playground, with adaptive equipment for kids with disabilities, now open

Photo by Mike Kalasnik via Flickr.

Sears at Metcalf South site will close this September after nearly 50 years in business

The 16-acre site has sat vacant for 14 years since it was acquired by developers.

After years of sitting vacant, work set to begin on new housing development on former Leawood Country Club site

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

A thank you to our first 800 subscribers. And the case for subscribing if you haven't already.